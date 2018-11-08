S Carolina firm owner accused of not paying $332K in taxes

GREER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina business owner is accused of not paying more than $332,000 in taxes.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports Carolina Funding LLC owner Dirk Patrick Heiser was arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to collect, account for and pay taxes withheld from worker paychecks. A state Department of Revenue statement says the Greer man was responsible for collecting, reporting and paying the state withholding taxes for the company from 2011 to 2017.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

