S. Carolina town sued over traffic charges against woman

BONNEAU, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina town known for its traffic arrests faces a federal lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was arrested and imprisoned even though a test showed she had no alcohol in her system.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Wendy Iacobucci of Aiken filed a lawsuit in Charleston last month naming Bonneau Chief Franco Fuda, Mayor Robert Wrenn, the town and the police department as defendants.

The lawsuit says she lost her job and her car was repossessed because of the charges, which were dismissed a year ago.

Those named in the lawsuit declined to comment or didn't respond to requests from the newspaper.

Town clerk of court Liz Wrenn, the mayor's wife, told WIS-TV in 2011 that the town survives on tickets issued by police.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com