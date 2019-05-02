SC county probe road rage shooting incident that left 1 dead

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A man is dead after a possible road rage incident in South Carolina.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says it happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Goose Creek area.

Authorities say the incident began as aggressive driving between the driver of a semi-tractor and a sedan on Highway 52. After that, one of the drivers shot the other before fleeing near the Strawberry railroad crossing, north of Goose Creek.

The sheriff's office says the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 843-719-5045.