SC prison guard accused of providing drugs to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prison guard is accused of providing drugs to inmates.

WIS-TV reports 23-year-old Taliyah Fewell faces a charge of furnishing contraband. It's unknown if she has an attorney.

On April 1st, prison staff at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center found tobacco and marijuana behind a shower during one of their routine checks. An investigation led to a detainee who told another inmate that Fewell had been providing him with drugs, which he hid in the facility's shower. As the investigation continued, other inmates revealed information about Fewell allegedly bringing contraband into the jail.

Investigators served Fewell an arrest warrant Monday at her home where investigators saw marijuana on a table and found rolling papers as well as letters between her and inmate.

