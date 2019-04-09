Sacramento-area neurosurgeon charged with insurance fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Sacramento-area neurosurgeon has been charged with insurance fraud after she allegedly submitted over $500,000 in fraudulent claims.

The California Department of Insurance said Tuesday Dr. Laura Anderson, of Carmichael, was arrested Monday and released on bail.

Prosecutors say that from 2013 to 2018, Anderson allegedly billed the state fund for medical services she never provided her patients and changed the coding of bills for X-rays and telephone consultations to charge for more costly services.

The 64-year-old Anderson has been affiliated with Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The case is being prosecuted by an El Dorado County deputy district attorney in Sacramento County, where Anderson lives and works.