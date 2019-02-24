Sammamish police investigate racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

SEATTLE (AP) — Sammamish police are investigating racist and anti-Semitic graffiti found in the community in more than a dozen places in recent days.

The Seattle Times reports the red, spray painted graffiti was found in 17 locations, with the vandalism centered on the Klahanie neighborhood.

The graffiti has appeared on fences, garages, vehicles and mailboxes over the past week.

The Sammamish City Council said in a statement that the community "will not stand for this kind of behavior."

According to FBI data, hate crimes in Washington state increased by 32 percent in 2017. That's nearly double the national rate.

In 2017, hate crimes in Seattle nearly doubled, with 234 reported incidents, compared to 118 reported incidents in 2016.

