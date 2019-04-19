San Diego man gets settlement in handcuffed beating

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A homeless man who was handcuffed when he was beaten by sheriff's deputies in a San Diego jail is getting a settlement in the case.

KNBC-TV reports that Joshua Strode's lawsuit has been settled for $130,000 nearly two years after jail cameras captured the beating.

Video shows a San Diego State University officer standing with a handcuffed Strode at the downtown jail when a deputy arrives, grabs Strode by the arm and neck and body slams him against the wall and ground. The video shows other deputies arrive and struggle with Strode on the ground, at times punching him as he kicks and flails.

Incident reports from the deputies say Strode assaulted them.

Strode had been arrested on suspicion of public intoxication on campus in June 2017.

