San Diego man suspected of kidnapping, sexually abusing girl

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a registered sex offender has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

Officials say officers were called to a home Saturday after the toddler's father confronted a man he suspected of abusing his daughter.

Police arrested Francisco Diaz at the scene. The 46-year-old could face charges including making criminal threats, kidnapping and committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child. It wasn't immediately known if Diaz has an attorney.

The Union-Tribune newspaper cites state records that show Diaz is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2007 of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com