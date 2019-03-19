San Francisco to pay $13.1 million to man framed for murder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco plans to pay $13.1 million to a man who spent more than six years in prison after city police framed him for murder.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to approve the payment to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by Jamal Trulove. Trulove was an aspiring actor and hip-hop artist when a jury convicted him of murder in 2010.

An appeals court overturned the conviction and he was acquitted in a 2015 retrial.

A federal jury last year determined two homicide detectives fabricated evidence, coerced a key eyewitness and withheld vital information that may have exonerated Trulove. The jury awarded Trulove and his attorney $14.5 million.

As part of the settlement, the city is dropping its appeal. The two detectives have retired.