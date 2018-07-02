Savannah sees fewer violent crimes in 1st half of 2018

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Violent crime in one Georgia city has decreased for the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2017.

The Savannah Police Department says overall violent crime was down by 16 percent compared to this time last year.

The Savannah Morning News reports that the list includes homicide, rape, commercial, street and residential robberies, aggravated assault with a gun and aggravated assault without a gun.

The largest dip in violent crime was in aggravated assaults with guns. By June 23, 2017, there had been 140 assaults with guns in Savannah. By the same date this year, there were 82.

There have been 10 killings in Savannah this year. At this point last year there were 16. In 2016, there were 26.