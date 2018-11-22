Schools superintendent charged with DUI placed on paid leave

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district's superintendent has been placed on paid leave following her arrest for driving under the influence.

Local news outlets report the Cherokee County school board voted in a closed session Tuesday to remove Quincie Moore at least temporarily

The board named Assistant Superintendent Carl Carpenter as acting superintendent.

A statement says board members met with their lawyer and that Moore will remain on leave "until such time as the board reviews this matter further."

Moore was arrested after she rear-ended another vehicle on Interstate 85 on Sunday. No one was injured, and Moore refused to provide a breath sample. Moore is free on bail and is next due in court on Jan. 30.