Bank employees back in fatal shooting aftermath

CINCINNATI (AP) — Employees have returned to work at a bank building in which four people, including the gunman, were killed last week.

The lobby of the Fifth Third Bancorp's headquarters building remains closed Monday as investigators continue trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire in the downtown Cincinnati high-rise.

A Fifth Third finance manager and two contractors were killed Thursday. A bank vice president and another contractor remain hospitalized in fair condition with gunshot wounds.

Company spokeswoman Stacie Haas says counselors are available for employees.

Omar Enrique Santa Perez was shooting randomly in the lobby until police shot him. Police say he had about 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn't explained the attack.