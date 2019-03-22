Seattle teen sentenced to 19 years in prison for murder

SEATTLE (AP) — A 19-year-old Seattle-area woman has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for killing a man she intended to rob.

SeattlePI.com reports Maryanne Atkins was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in December to second-degree murder and unlawful firearm possession in the shooting death of Emmanuel Gondo in February 2016.

Atkins was 16 when she shot the 21-year-old man in the head.

Prosecutors say the robbery which led to the murder was planned, based on messages from Atkins to a friend that Gondo was an easy person to rob.

The defense had argued for a reduced sentence based on the immaturity of the defendant because of her troubled youth, in line with a decision by the Washington Supreme Court that youth be taken into consideration when sentencing.

Judge Marshall Ferguson said her lies and denials during trial affected his decision.

