Security guard shot outside Atlanta recording studio dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a security guard who was gunned down behind an Atlanta recording studio had been targeted.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 30-year-old man was shot around 11 p.m. Wednesday behind LoudHouse Studios. The man had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lt. Andrea Webster says the victim was targeted and he was apparently the only one there that they have located.

Officers impounded a couple of cars believed to be connected with the incident and are hoping surveillance cameras in the area captured the shooter.

