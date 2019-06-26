Senator: New compromise reached on childhood sex abuse bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state senator says a compromise has been reached on legislation that provides victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to sue.

Donna Nesselbush, a Pawtucket Democrat, sponsored the Senate bill. She said Wednesday the chamber's leadership has agreed to a provision for lawsuits based on recovered memories. That provision passed in the House version. The Senate had removed it, upsetting the bill's sponsors and abuse victims.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed the House version unanimously, amending it to allow for more time for lawsuits against the state and municipalities. The changed bill, supported by the Rhode Island Catholic Conference, still needs to clear the House.

The bill would give victims 35 years to sue their abusers and institutions that shielded them, instead of seven and three respectively.

Victims would have seven years if their case involves a recovered memory.