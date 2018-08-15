Senior housing owner indicted for financial crimes in Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The owner of a senior housing complex in Maine has been indicted on felony financial crime charges.

Amy McLellan was indicted on Friday. She is the owner of the McLellan, a Brunswick apartment complex for senior residents that opened last year.

The Portland Press Herald reports court records don't indicate the value of the money or property involved in the case, but say it was more than $10,000.

The Brunswick Police Department has also confirmed that it has been investigating McLellan since last year. Authorities say they received a complaint last year about financial improprieties between McLellan and two residents of her complex.

McLellan, a resident of Brunswick, declined to comment on the case on Tuesday. Her lawyer, Kristine Hanly, described the matter as "civil" and "resolved."

