Sentence upheld in attack that cost woman her eye

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled that a Muncie man should remain in prison for an attack that cost a woman her eye.

The Star Press reports that the appellate court rejected arguments by Robert Lawrence Williams Jr. He was sentenced to 12 years last fall for aggravated battery and domestic battery.

The 55-year-old Williams claimed that trial Judge Marianne Vorhees improperly issued a jury instruction after deliberations began and considered the victim's injury in determining his sentence.

Trial testimony indicated Williams punched his ex-girlfriend's left eye. The cut was so deep a doctor was unable to completely close it. She eventually had a prosthetic eye replacement.

Appellate Chief Judge Nancy Vaidik's opinion said that Vorhees properly considered the "prolonged delay" Williams caused in getting the victim medical aid.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com