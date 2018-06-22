Man sentenced to 80 years in prison in wife's fatal stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in 2016.

Thirty-five-year-old Garrett Solorzano was sentenced Friday on the second day of his sentencing hearing in Minnehaha County.

Solorzano pleaded guilty but mentally ill to manslaughter in the death of his wife, Jennie Lee Smith-Solorzano, in February 2016.

The Argus Leader reports Solorzano also was ordered to pay about $12,000 in restitution. He apologized in court.

Three medical professionals who evaluated Solorzano say he had post-traumatic stress disorder at the time his wife was killed. Solorzano was honorably discharged from the military in 2012 after being diagnosed with PTSD.

But prosecutor Randy Sample argued that PTSD "is not an excuse to slaughter your spouse."

