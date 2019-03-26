Sentencing set for man who duped Alabama town

FILE - This file photo provided by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in Bryan, Texas, shows Kyle Sandler after his arrest on June 21, 2018.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to scamming an Alabama town for nearly $2 million is due in federal court to find out how long he will go to prison.

Sentencing for 43-year-old Kyle Sandler is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Montgomery.

Sandler moved to the east Alabama town of Opelika (Oh-puh-LIE-kuh) in 2011 and later opened a business incubator called the Round House. He pleaded guilty last year to fraud for taking about $1.9 million from more than 50 investors.

Sandler told The Associated Press he falsely portrayed himself as a one-time Google executive and acted out of greed.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins said last month that sentence guidelines indicate Sandler should spend between 63 to 78 months in prison.