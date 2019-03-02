Suspected killer wanted by 3 countries arrested in Prague

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian man reported to be a contract killer sought by authorities in three countries has been arrested in the Czech Republic, police said Saturday.

The man is suspected of murder using guns and is sought by authorities in the Netherlands, Hungary and Serbia, Czech police said.

A Serbian police statement said authorities are seeking to extradite the man, identified only by his initials D.C., born in 1980, from the Czech Republic. It says he was arrested on Friday evening in a Prague hotel as part of cooperation between several countries.

The suspect was arrested with false documents, two guns and ammunition, as well as a wig and glasses, police said.

Serbia's Blic daily reported that the man is well-known contract killer Caba Der.

Serbian media published footage in January allegedly showing the suspect coming out of a car and shooting down his victim in a Belgrade suburb in broad daylight after ordering him to kneel down.

He also reportedly shot a Croatian man in an Italian restaurant in Amsterdam in June, and was said to have killed a Hungarian businessman in Budapest in September.

Serbian media reported that he was sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2004 in Serbia for killing a man and that after release he became a contract killer with no specific ties with mafia gangs.