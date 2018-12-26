Sex assault suspect who called victim now facing life term

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — A sexual assault suspect who authorities say made a jailhouse call to his victim and posed as a police officer in a bid to stop her from testifying against him has been convicted on several counts.

Camden County prosecutors say 39-year-old Michael Williams, of Lindenwold, is a persistent offender who faces a potential life term when he's sentenced March 8.

Williams allegedly confined the woman in her Lindenwold apartment and sexually assaulted her in June 2016. After his arrest, prosecutors say Williams called her from the county jail and pretended to be a Lindenwold police detective in an unsuccessful attempt to scare her.

Williams was convicted on two counts each of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, along with other counts of making terroristic threats, witness tampering and impersonating a police officer.