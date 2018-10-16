New Hampshire diocese reviewing policies on sexual abuse

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Roman Catholic bishop says the diocese is reviewing policies to ensure everything is being done to prevent sexual abuse.

A church spokesman said Tuesday that Bishop Peter Libasci recently sent a letter to parishioners in response to reports that Roman Catholic priests sexually abused more than a thousand children over decades in Pennsylvania.

Libasci said the abuse reports had left him "sickened, shaken, embarrassed, and heart-broken." He called for healing for those harmed in the church and punishment for perpetrators.

The New Hampshire diocese agreed in 2002 to enact strict child protection policies in exchange for not being prosecuted by the state. Authorities had released the names of about 60 priests implicated in abuse cases in New Hampshire over three decades.