Sheriff: 2 teen girls arrested in stabbing that killed woman

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have been arrested in a stabbing at an Ohio home that killed a woman and injured a man and a 17-year-old boy.

A Clark County Sheriff's Office release says the girls are accused of conspiring to kill the adults and the boy at the victims' New Carlisle home Thursday. The release says the girls were arrested on murder and felonious assault charges.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. Thursday about a stabbing at the home. The release says deputies found the three injured people and the 15-year-old suspect who had been restrained by the man and the boy. The woman died later at a hospital.

The sheriff's office said the 13-year-old is believed to have helped plan the attack.