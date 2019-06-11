Sheriff: Boy calls 911 to report stepdad strangling his mom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say an 8-year-old boy's frantic call to 911 about his mother being strangled led to the arrest of his stepfather.

An Orange County Sheriff's arrest affidavit says deputies found the Tyneel Lindsey on the master bedroom closet floor Monday night and 36-year-old Jason Lindsey was leaving the room with bloody clothing.

The affidavit says the distraught boy yelled for Lindsey to stop as he talked to the 911 dispatcher.

Lindsey told investigators he was defending himself, and that she had abused him before when she thought he was cheating on him. He said she had rushed at him and scratched his face Monday night before he "kinda lost it" and stabbed her with a knife while strangling her.

He's charged with second-degree murder. Jail records don't list a lawyer.