Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect in killing of 2 people

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say police officers have shot and wounded a suspect in two killings in South Carolina.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said deputies found two people dead from gunshots around 8 p.m. Friday and determined 28-year-old Jimar Neely was a suspect.

About 90 minutes later, Tolson says deputies tried to pull Neely over and he fired at officers, who fired back.

The sheriff says Neely tried to run, but was quickly caught. He was briefly taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but booked into the jail on murder and other charges early Saturday.

Authorities say Neely killed 50-year-old Robin Thompson and 55-year-old Timothy Barber. Tolson hasn't said why they were shot.

It wasn't known if Neely has a lawyer.