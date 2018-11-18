Plane crash in Arizona neighborhood kills Florida dad, son

OVERGAARD, Ariz. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed and killed a father and son from Florida after striking a home in a fly-in subdivision in rural Arizona, officials said Saturday.

Navajo County Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt identified those killed in the crash Friday in the unincorporated community of Overgaard as Jay A. Lynch of Port Orange and Randall J. Lynch of Daytona Beach.

The 82-year-old father owned a hangar at the airstrip in the forested subdivision, and the men were flying back to Florida from California, Moffitt said. It's not clear why the plane crashed.

He said a resident returned home and found the upside-down wreckage of the plane on the ground next to the house. The homeowner "started looking around" after noticing damage to his house, Moffitt said.

"It wasn't major. It looks like it was more of a glancing blow," the chief deputy said in a phone interview.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Mogollon Airpark has a 3,436-foot (1,047-meter) runway and 254 residential lots, many with direct taxiways for aircraft, according to its website .