Sheriff's Office: Mother killed, 17-year-old sons arrested

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Nye County authorities say two 17-year-old Pahrump boys are accused of fatally stabbing their mother.

The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 46-year-old Dawn Liebig's body was found in a shallow grave in the desert and that the sons were arrested on suspicion of murder and other crimes in the killing.

The Sheriff's Office says the boys initially said their mother had disappeared and then said she was suicidal and that they stabbed her at her request.

The office says the teens eventually said they were tired of their mother's parenting style and demands on them and that they attacked her after she fell asleep and that the attack lasted a half-hour while she fought to live.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juvenile crime suspects by name.