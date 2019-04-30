Sheriff's deputy gets probation for stalking ex-girlfriend

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — A former sheriff's captain of Catawba County, North Carolina, has pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend.

News outlets report Jason Reid pleaded guilty Monday to charges including cyberstalking and willful failure to discharge duties. He was sentenced to 20 months of supervised probation and 240 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say he placed a sheriff's office tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car when she started dating someone new. Prosecutors say he would text the woman and tell her he knew where she was.

The allegations arose during Reid's campaign to replace his father as the county sheriff. He later lost the race.

He was also ordered Monday to avoid contact with the ex-girlfriend and surrender his law enforcement certification and firearms.