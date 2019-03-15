Sheriff's sergeant charged with rape on boat in Maryland

DENTON, Md. (AP) — A sheriff's sergeant in Maryland is charged in a sexual assault that police say took place on a boat in the Choptank River.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted 48-year-old Kevin John Nagyiski on second-degree rape and other charges Wednesday in connection with the July 2018 incident. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says Nagyiski has been with the department since 2001.

The sheriff's office referred the incident to Maryland Natural Resources Police when it was reported in September. Nagyiski had been assigned to the patrol division and was placed on administrative leave, with his police powers suspended.

The sheriff's office also opened an internal investigation. Sheriff Randy Bounds says his office "values transparency and sharing critical information with the public."

Reports didn't include comment from Nagyiski.