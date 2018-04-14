Shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 injured in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in western Oregon say two men died and another was injured in a shooting in Salem.

The Marion County sheriff's office says deputies responded to a reported shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Bar Fly's Grill.

Deputies arrived and found two men who had been shot. Both were transported to a hospital where one died.

Authorities say they later found a third man dead in a parking lot about a mile away, and it's believed all three men were involved in the same incident.

Police say they're looking for a red Cadillac Escalade seen leaving the area at about the time of the shooting.

Names haven't been released.