Shooting near Cincinnati playground injures 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say two people have been shot in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

WCPO-TV says police called the Saturday night shooting near Findlay Playground a gun battle in which a woman was shot in the head. TV stations report that her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

WLWT-TV reports that police say the other victim, a man, is believed to have been shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Police say paramedics found the woman in her vehicle and the man on the sidewalk, with multiple shell casings near the playground.

TV stations also report that two officers in a police car crashed on their way to the scene and were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police did not say how many shooters might have been involved.