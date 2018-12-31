Shooting victim's body found hours after initial report

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a shooting victim was discovered several hours after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area but found nothing.

North Braddock police responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported someone was shooting from inside an SUV and another person there was on foot. But nothing was spotted during a subsequent search.

Officers returned to the area around 8:40 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a man was lying in the grass behind a home. The 18-year-old North Braddock man was found dead under a large grill.

The man's name has not been released. Authorities say he was shot several times, but didn't disclose further details about the shooting.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.