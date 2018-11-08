Sioux Falls woman admits to embezzling more than $1 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman who admitted embezzling from Furniture Mart over the course of six years has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison and repay more than $1.1 million.

The Argus Leader reports 47-year-old Kristi Burrow stole money from the business from about 2011 to 2017, until accounting discrepancies were discovered. She pleaded guilty in August to aggravated grand theft.

Burrow said she spent the money on personal bills and to finance a shopping addiction.

