Sisseton businessman pleads not guilty to theft from tribe

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Sisseton businessman has pleaded not guilty to stealing from the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

The U.S. attorney's office alleges 46-year-old Dustin Kirk and his now-dissolved Siouxland Lumber and Materials business stole more than $1,000 from the Dakota Nation Development Corp. and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Housing Authority between August 2016 and December 2018.

Trial is scheduled for May 14. Kirk faces up to five years in prison if convicted.