Sketch of suspect in killings of 2 girls was made in 2017

In this undated police artist sketch provided by the Indiana State Police is the new "face" of the Delphi Murder suspect Monday, April, 22, 2019. Authorities have released video of a man suspected of killing two Indiana teenagers two years ago and urged the public to scrutinize the footage, which shows the man walking on an abandoned railroad bridge the girls visited while out hiking the day they were killed.

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A newly released sketch of a man suspected of killing two Indiana teenagers in 2017 was created only days after the girls' slayings, but authorities aren't saying why they held onto it for more than two years.

Indiana State Police initially released a composite sketch five months after the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams depicting a white man with a goatee.

The sketch released Monday shows a clean-shaven, younger-looking man with significantly different facial features.

A state police sketch artist tells The Indianapolis Star he drew it three days after the girls' bodies were found.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kim Riley declined to answer any questions Wednesday about the sketch.

Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Monday that "new information and intelligence" leads police to believe it depicts the killer.

___

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537, Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413. State Police website on Delphi killings: http://www.in.gov/isp/delphi.htm