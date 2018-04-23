Slaying suspect fatally shot by officers in western Michigan

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in a slaying in western Michigan has been fatally shot by officers after holding his wife at gunpoint.

The Ottawa County sheriff's office says the 27-year-old man was shot Sunday outside his mobile home at West Olive Estates in the West Olive area. Capt. Mark Bennett says the man was holding a gun to his wife's head as officers "engaged" with him and he was shot.

Bennett said the officers' actions saved the woman's life and protected others. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities say he drove Sunday morning with his wife to Muskegon, where he fatally shot one person and wounded another. A relative reported information about the shooting to authorities and the man's wife also texted dispatchers saying she was in danger.