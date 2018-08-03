Slaying suspect gets 5 years in unrelated gold coin scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman charged with murder in the slaying of a Lincoln woman has been given five years in prison for an unrelated gold coin scheme.

Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Boswell was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. She and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail each pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of stolen property. Prosecutors agreed to drop several other counts in return. He's also scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Investigators say Trail and Boswell defrauded two people of thousands of dollars in a scheme to buy and then sell a coin they falsely claimed was valuable.

The two are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Loofe disappeared Nov. 15, a day after going on a date with Boswell. Loofe's cut-up remains were found in December in rural Clay County.