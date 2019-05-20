Son fatally shot in altercation with father in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — No charges have been filed after a 20-year-old Oklahoma City man was fatally shot during a fight with his father.

Police Sgt. Gary Knight says Brayden Roberts of Oklahoma City died Sunday night when he was shot during a fracas with his father, 49-year-old Dharon Roberts.

The shooting occurred at 9:38 p.m. at a residence on the city's northwest side. Knight says Dharon Roberts and his son were involved in a physical altercation when the victim was fatally wounded.

Knight says Dharon Roberts was interviewed by homicide detectives and released pending further investigation. Knight says he was not seriously injured in the altercation.