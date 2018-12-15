Son of slain Alabama police officer joins force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama's newest police officers is the son of an officer who was shot to death while on duty more than a decade ago.

WHNT-TV reports Cameron Freeman graduated from the police academy and joined the Huntsville Police Department on Friday.

The day was the 11th anniversary of the shooting death of Freeman's father, Huntsville police officer Eric Freeman.

The department released a photograph of members of Eric Freeman's old squad at a police memorial with Cameron Freeman and Eric Freeman's widow, Leslie. A social media post says officers remember Freeman's sacrifice.

Eric Freeman was fatally wounded on Dec. 14, 2007 while responding to a report of a traffic accident. One of the people involved in the wreck shot him and is now serving life without parole.

