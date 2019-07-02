Son pleads not guilty to fatally shooting father

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The son of a man fatally shot at his Minot home has pleaded not guilty to felony murder.

Christopher Vickerman entered the plea in district court Monday in the death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman. The Minot Daily News says a detective who interviewed friends and family members testified the defendant had a difficult relationship with his father.

The son called police the afternoon of May 10 from his father's home to say he found him dead. An autopsy showed the victim was shot four times in the chest.

The defendant told investigators he had been working all day except when he left for lunch and had stopped at his father's house to sell him a gun.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com