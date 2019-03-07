South Carolina lawmakers endorse child torture bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker says legislation to impose felony charges on individuals who torture children is essential to protecting their wellbeing and prosecuting child abuse and neglect cases.

Members of a Senate subcommittee voted Thursday for a bill that defines child torture in state law and would impose penalties for violations. The bill would make it illegal for a parent or guardian to torture or knowingly assist the torture of a child. Those convicted of child torture could face 20 years to life in prison.

Lexington Sen. Katrina Shealy wrote the bill and says the legislation is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of children in South Carolina.

The bill now goes to the full Senate Family and Veterans' Services committee.

This story has been corrected to show the bill was approved by a Senate subcommittee and referred to a Senate committee, rather than House panels.