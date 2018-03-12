South Carolina man sentenced to 40 years in shooting death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in a fatal shooting in 2016.

Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a news release that 26-year-old Jefferson Lee Perry III of Cowpens was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities charged Perry in the December 2016 death of 31-year-old Tiffany Dale Cartee. Investigators say Cartee was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition when Perry shot her in the head from the front seat while two others were in the car. After the shooting, the vehicle hit a tree.

Perry fled, but was found hiding in the crawl space of a nearby home. He is not eligible for parole or early release.