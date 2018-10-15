South Carolina sheriff's deputy hurt in wreck; 3 charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three men have been arrested and charged in a wreck that injured a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina.

Richland County Sheriff's spokeswoman Alexis Leigh told news outlets the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the northern part of the county.

Leigh says deputies had spotted a suspicious vehicle without a tag and tried to stop the car. A deputy tried to stop the car, which crashed into the patrol car of off-duty Lt. Stacy Davis.

Davis is recovering from her injuries.

Twenty-two-year-old Jonathan Branham is charged with shoplifting and failure to stop for police. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Reeder is charged with shoplifting and simple possession of marijuana. Twenty-six-year-old Jonah Furqan is charged with simple possession of marijuana.

It was not known if the men have attorneys.