Southern California driver held after pursuit

RANCHO PENASQUITOS, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a motorist after a series of events in San Diego County that included igniting a brush fire and almost running over a firefighter.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the CHP received word of an SUV being driven recklessly on State Route 76 Monday afternoon,

The SUV crashed and ignited a brush fire, and when a Cal Fire crew arrived, it sped off and almost struck the firefighter.

CHP ground units discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons but a helicopter crew continued to follow the SUV and direct officers to its location when it stopped in Rancho Penasquitos.

After a short pursuit on foot, the driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of a drug and felony evading.

