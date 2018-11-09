California city reeling from mass shooting besieged by fire
Jonathan J. Cooper and Brian Melley, Associated Press
Strong winds blow smoke horizontally over the the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean over the city of Malibu, far distance, in Southern California, seen from the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles Friday morning, Nov. 9, 2018. less
Photo: Reed Saxon, AP
A wildfire comes down from a hilltop Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
A police officer mans a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has also ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
A firefighter keeps watch as the wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. less
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. less
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A wildfire burns a structure near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. less
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A wildire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. less
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A wildfire burns boats on Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. less
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. less
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
The Hill Fire burns in the hills west of Conejo Center Drive in Thousand Oaks, CA, on Thursday, Nov 8, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Photo: Digital First Media/Orange Count/Digital First Media Via Getty Im
This photo taken from video provided by CBS2/KCAL9 shows a wildfire burning in Camarillo, Calif., Thursday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2018. Known as the Hill fire, it here has crossed U.S. Highway 101, at center right, potentially threatening hundreds of homes. (CBS2/KCAL9 via AP) less
Photo: AP
Plumes of smoke loom in the sky several miles away, seen behind a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., as a wind-driven wildfire known as the Hill fire threatens the area late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2018. This is a few miles from the scene of Wednesday's mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks. less
Photo: Kathleen Ronayne, AP
The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the Oak Park area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Strong winds blow smoke horizontally over the the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean over the city of Malibu, far distance, in Southern California, seen from the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles Friday morning, Nov. 9, 2018. less
Photo: Reed Saxon, AP
A helicopter makes a drop on flames from the Hill fire burning along Santa Rosa road in Newbury Park Thursday afternoon, November 08, 2018. (Photo by David Crane/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Photo: Digital First Media/Los Angeles /Digital First Media Via Getty Im
A dozer moves in on flames from the Hill fire burning along Santa Rosa road in Newbury Park Thursday afternoon, November 08, 2018. (Photo by David Crane/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Photo: Digital First Media/Los Angeles /Digital First Media Via Getty Im
A CHP officer checks on residents in Camarillo Springs as wind-driven flames from the Hill fire move closer. The fire department reported the fire has already burned more than 10,000 acres. (Photo by David Crane/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Photo: Digital First Media/Los Angeles /Digital First Media Via Getty Im
The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
A wildfire comes down from a hilltop Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
A police officer mans a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
A police officer mans a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has also ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Firefighters push a vehicle from a garage as a wildfire fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Firefighters spray water on a burning home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif.
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Evacuees from a wildfire rest on cots and blankets supplied by the Red Cross in the gymnasium at Taft Charter High School in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Photo: Richard Vogel, AP
Residents watch a home burn Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif.
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Photo: Reed Saxon, AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A city reeling from the tragedy of a mass shooting was under a siege of a different sort Friday as raging wildfires on both sides of the city forced evacuations and shut down part of the main freeway to town.
Flames driven by powerful winds torched dozens of hillside homes in Southern California, burning parts of tony Calabasas and mansions in Malibu and forcing tens of thousands of people — including some celebrities — to flee as the fire marched across the Santa Monica Mountains toward the sea. The cause of the blazes was not known.
For Thousand Oaks, which had been considered one of the safest cities in the nation before a gunman massacred 12 people at a country music bar, the spasm of violence jolted the city's sense of security. Encroaching flames, despite the near-constant threat of fire in the bone-dry state, presented an entirely different hazard.
"It's devastating. It's like 'welcome to hell,'" resident Cynthia Ball, said about the duel disasters outside the teen center that is serving as a shelter for evacuees. "I don't even know what to say. It's like we're all walking around kind of in a trance."
A day earlier, the facility had been the location where grieving family members had gathered and received the grim news on the fate of loved ones who had not returned from the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a Marine combat veteran went on a shooting rampage Wednesday before apparently killing himself.
The investigation into what drove Ian David Long, 28, to kill was continuing even as the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Los Angeles was under threat from one of three major wildfires burning in the state.
Air tankers swooped through the skies, making low passes to dump water and flame retardant as firefighters tried to protect homes amid gusts topping 60 mph (96 kph).
The facade of the "Western Town" at Paramount Ranch, a popular filming location, apparently burned down, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said in a tweet.
The entire city of Malibu — home to Hollywood stars and entertainment moguls — was under a mandatory evacuation order and had lost power in places. Fleeing residents jammed Pacific Coast Highway in a procession that crept along as smoke billowed overhead and mansions on the hills went up in flames.
In Thousand Oaks, flames creeping down a hillside were visible from the teen center on Janns Road — named for the family that originally developed the hilly terrain covered with majestic California oaks into what has become a bedroom community of 130,000.
Evacuees described harrowing escapes from flames that picked up unexpectedly Thursday afternoon.
At the Vallecito mobile home park for seniors, the fire came so quickly that residents had no time to gather medications and documents. With flames bearing down, firefighters carried people from homes and put them in empty seats of their neighbors' cars, said Carol Napoli, 74.
Napoli left with her friend, the friend's son and her mother who is in her 90s and had to leave behind her oxygen tank.
"We drove through flames to get out. They had us in like a caravan," Napoli said. "My girlfriend was driving. She said, 'I don't know if I can do this...' Her son said, 'Mom you have to, you have to drive through the flames.'"
Rich McMillen, 72, had put a few belongings in his car when he noticed smoke picking up and saw flames in the distance. By the time a cellphone alert told him to evacuate, the flames were nearly upon the trailer park, burning on a hillside.
"You could feel the heat from the flames," said McMillen, who returned Friday and found his home intact but stinking of smoke.
While evacuees arrived at the teen center, firetrucks staged across the street at a command post.
Ventura County Supervisor Peter Foy made a plea at a fire news conference to residents to help their neighbors during this difficult time.
"We appreciate everybody's efforts and kind prayers for all the people from our victims that lost their lives in the shooting to now what's happening with people losing their homes," Foy said.
A section of U.S. Highway 101, the main link between Los Angeles and Ventura and Santa Barbara, was closed because of fire.
The day before under clear skies and no smoke, thousands gathered along the freeway to watch a motorcade carrying the body of a sheriff's deputy who was killed when he rushed in to confront the shooter.
Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Writers Amanda Lee Myers and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this story.