Spacey accuser denies altering texts about alleged groping

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court in Nantucket, Mass.

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar has denied deleting or altering text messages about the alleged 2016 assault.

The man's lawyer said Monday they cannot find the phone but have recovered a copy of its contents that were backed up to a computer.

The judge ordered the accuser to take the stand Monday after he failed to turn over the phone to the defense. Spacey's lawyers say texts that would help the actor's case were deleted before screenshots of conversations were sent to an investigating officer.

The accuser said he gave police what he had "available" to him "at the time" and did not manipulate the screenshots. The man said he has "no knowledge of any deletions of messages."

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery.