Spain: 4 arrests in Venezuelan money laundering probe

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested four people as part of a judicial probe into a money laundering racket allegedly involving funds coming from Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA.

Police have confirmed Spanish media reports to The Associated Press that the four detainees are also facing charges of corruption in international monetary transactions and the falsification of documents, in addition to money laundering.

The arrests took place on Monday when Spanish police say they raided eight locations.

The investigation is being ordered by an investigative judge in Madrid.