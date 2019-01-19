Spanish citizen found guilty of triple murder in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has convicted a man for three murders in a case that is being closed watched in Spain.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that after 22 hours of deliberation a jury found Pablo Ibar guilty on Saturday.

Ibar had previously been convicted of the 1994 murders of Casimir Sucharski, Sharon Anderson and Marie Rogers. A surveillance camera in Sucharski's Miramar home had captured the fatal shootings.

The state Supreme Court in 2016 granted a request for a retrial. The court concluded that Ibar's lawyer should have hired an expert to question whether the murderer in a grainy surveillance camera video was actually Ibar.

Ibar was born in South Florida to a Spanish jai-alai player and only took Spanish citizenship after being initially convicted in 2000.