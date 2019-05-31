Spanish police detain 4 British citizens ahead of CL final

National Police officers stand in a security line near Sol square the day before of the Champions League soccer final in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 31, 2019. Madrid will be hosting the final again after nearly a decade, but the country's streak of having at least one team playing for the European title ended this year after five straight seasons, giving home fans little to cheer for when Liverpool faces Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday. less National Police officers stand in a security line near Sol square the day before of the Champions League soccer final in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 31, 2019. Madrid will be hosting the final again ... more Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Spanish police detain 4 British citizens ahead of CL final 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have detained four British citizens on the eve of the Champions League final.

Authorities say the four were detained for assault, including against police officers.

Police did not immediately release any other details.

Spanish officials expected tens of thousands of English fans to travel to Madrid for Saturday's final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

There were reports of major problems in the Spanish capital on Friday.

Spanish authorities deployed unprecedented security measures ahead of the final, with more than 4,700 security personnel from several security areas involved in the operation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports