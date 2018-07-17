2 Spokane massage parlors investigated for prostitution

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two Spokane-area massage parlors employing only Chinese workers are under investigation on suspicion of promoting prostitution, human trafficking, practicing without a license and money laundering.

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security and the Washington State Patrol contend that women who work at the two parlors speak little-to-no English and are required to petition customers for sexual activity.

The information was contained in a search warrant filed Monday in Spokane County Superior Court.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Kelan D. Johnson, who owns the parlors, denied the allegations. He has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Law enforcement officers conducted an undercover operation at one of the parlors last week.

Court documents allege law officers have received multiple complaints about prostitution at the parlors.

